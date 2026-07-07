SSU reported 13 strikes on Russian military targets over past week as part of 40-day operation

Over the past week, special forces from the "Alpha" unit of the Security Service of Ukraine carried out 13 long-range and middle strikes against key Russian military targets behind enemy lines.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press center.

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"This operation is taking place as part of a 40-day campaign against the aggressor state, approved by the President of Ukraine, aimed at compelling Russia to end the war," the statement reads.

Strikes on aviation facilities

According to the SSU, Russian aviation facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea were targeted.

In particular, hangars housing combat aircraft were struck at the "Saky" airfield. According to the security service, Su-30SM and Su-30 fighters, as well as Su-24 front-line bombers, were stationed there.

The "Hvardiiske" airfield was also attacked; according to the SSU, it housed hangars containing Shahed drones and aviation equipment. The security service describes this base as one of the key facilities for Russian aviation in Crimea.

Strikes on Russian oil infrastructure

The SSU announced that it had struck a number of facilities in Russia’s fuel and energy sector.

Among them are:

The St. Petersburg Oil Terminal;

The Nizhny Novgorod Oil Refinery and the "Starolikeevo" Oil Pumping Station;

The Yaroslavl Oil Refinery and the "Yaroslavl" Linear Production and Dispatch Station;

The "First Plant" Oil Refinery in the Kaluga Region;

The oil loading terminal at the "Vysotsk" seaport in the Leningrad Region;

A petroleum products storage tank and pumping station at the "TES-Terminal-1" oil depot in Kerch.

Read more: "Gvardeyskoye" airfield in occupied Crimea, enemy ammunition depots and bridges in temporarily occupied territories have been hit, - General Staff

The SSU noted that some of the targets are located a considerable distance from Ukrainian territory. In particular, the distance to the Nizhny Novgorod Oil Refinery is about 850 km, and to the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery—over 700 km.

Attacks on military infrastructure

In addition, Ukrainian special forces attacked:

the command post of one of the strike drone systems in the Mykolaiv sector;

fuel and lubricant depots in Crimea;

a communications hub on one of the Russian offensive fronts near Huliaipole.

"The strikes significantly hampered the resupply of Russian units on the front lines and disrupted logistics and the supply of ammunition and fuel. Furthermore, the enemy suffered casualties among personnel in its unmanned systems and logistical support units," the SSU emphasized.

Read more: For second time this week, SSU struck "Saky" and "Hvardiiske" airfields in occupied Crimea