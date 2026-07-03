For second time this week, SSU struck "Saky" and "Hvardiiske" airfields in occupied Crimea

During a strike on military airfields in Crimea, the SSU hit hangars containing aircraft and "Shahed" drones, destroying or damaging at least seven aircraft.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press center.

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"In carrying out the tasks set by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of the 40-day operation to exert pressure on the Russian Federation, the SSU launched a successful drone strike on the ‘Saky’ and ‘Hvardiiske’ military airfields in the temporarily occupied Crimea," the statement reads.

Strike on airfields

At the "Saky" airfield, seven hangars used to store aircraft — which housed Su-30SM, Su-30, and Su-24 fighter jets and front-line bombers — were hit. According to preliminary information, at least seven aircraft were destroyed or damaged.

This is the second strike by the SSU on the "Saky" airfield this week.

At the "Hvardiiske" military airfield, two hangars housing Shahed UAVs and aviation equipment were struck.

Read more: Hangars with fighter jets at Saki military airfield in occupied Crimea hit, - SSU

Why is this important?

The "Saky" and "Hvardiiske" military airfields are among the key aviation bases of the Russian occupation forces in Crimea. It is from there that tactical aircraft regularly take off to launch missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian territory and support the operations of Russian forces in the south.

"The SSU continues to carry out the tasks set by the President of Ukraine and systematically reduce russia’s military capabilities. Each of our special operations means one less enemy aircraft, logistics facility, warehouse, piece of equipment, and piece of infrastructure supporting Russian aggression. We will continue to exert maximum pressure on the enemy both on the front lines and deep in the rear, depriving it of the ability to wage war against Ukraine," emphasized SSU Head Yevhen Khmara.

Read more: Only "island of Moscow", not Crimea, can force Putin to end war, Zelenskyy says