Hangars with fighter jets at Saki military airfield in occupied Crimea hit, - SSU

The SSU carried out a successful strike on the "Saki" military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The operation targeted the airfield's infrastructure, specifically hangars housing fighter jets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the SBU.

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There's a hit

As noted, five strikes by SSU drones on hangars where aircraft were stored have been confirmed.

See more: In temporarily occupied Crimea, drones attacked substation supplying Russian military facilities. PHOTO

According to preliminary reports, Su-30 and Su-30SM fighter jets were in the two hangars at the time of the strike. Following the attack, a fire was reported in the hangar where the Su-30SM was located, indicating that the target had been successfully destroyed.

The estimated cost of each such aircraft ranges from 30 to 50 million U.S. dollars, depending on the configuration.

"The SSU is systematically destroying the military capabilities of the Russian occupiers both on the front lines and behind enemy lines. No hangars or storage facilities will help—the SSU will track down the enemy everywhere," the statement reads.

What happened before that?

It was previously reported that in the temporarily occupied Crimea, drones attacked a substation that supplies power to Russian military facilities.

Watch more: Operators from 413th USF "Raid" Regiment struck four electrical substations supplying power to occupiers’ military facilities in Crimea. VIDEO