In temporarily occupied Crimea, drones attacked substation supplying Russian military facilities. PHOTO

On the night of 1 July, drones attacked the 330/110 kV ‘Zakhidno-Krymska’ substation in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Telegram channel ‘Crimean Wind’.

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A fire broke out at the substation

According to the source, the substation, located near the village of Karierne in the Saky district, was hit.

Satellite images show the source of the fire on an exposed 110 kV switchgear. Local residents reported that explosions were heard in the vicinity of the substation at around 01:00.





The substation supplies electricity to military facilities

According to a Telegram channel, the ‘Zakhidno-Krymska’ substation is one of the key elements of the power grid on the occupied peninsula. It supplies electricity to the central and western parts of Crimea, where a significant number of Russian military facilities are located.

It is noted that this power facility was already attacked on 22 June.

Watch more: Operators from 413th USF "Raid" Regiment struck four electrical substations supplying power to occupiers’ military facilities in Crimea. VIDEO

Also, on 30 June, a fire was reported at the traction substation of the Poshtova railway station in the Bakhchysarai district of the temporarily occupied Crimea.