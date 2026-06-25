France has detained yet another tanker from Russian Federation’s "shadow fleet". VIDEO

The French Navy has intercepted the oil tanker Deliver, which was passing through the waters near Sicily.

This was announced by President Emmanuel Macron on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"This latest action against the shadow fleet, conducted just days after a similar operation by the United Kingdom, illustrates the resolve of the Europeans. We will not allow the shadow fleet to evade sanctions and fund Russia's war effort.

Europe is determined.

It will pursue all necessary efforts to increase the cost of the war for Russia and enable the emergence of a robust and lasting peace in Ukraine," Macron emphasised.

Read more: Britain intercepts Russian "shadow fleet" tanker in English Channel

Other detentions

It is known that on 20 March 2026, France detained a tanker linked to Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ in the Mediterranean Sea.

Watch more: France has detained Russian tanker subject to sanctions in Atlantic Ocean. VIDEO