France has detained Russian tanker subject to sanctions in Atlantic Ocean. VIDEO

The French Navy has detained the Russian oil tanker Tagor in the Atlantic Ocean.

This was announced by President Emmanuel Macron, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Yesterday morning (31 May – Ed.), the French Navy detained and inspected another oil tanker subject to international sanctions and arriving from Russia – the Tagor. Our resolve remains unwavering and absolute," he emphasised.

According to Macron, the operation was carried out in the Atlantic Ocean, on the high seas, with the support of several partners, including the UK, in strict accordance with international maritime law.

Watch more: Tanker belonging to Russian Federation’s shadow fleet and oil depots in Taganrog and Crimea have been struck, – Madiar. VIDEO

It is unacceptable for vessels to circumvent international sanctions, violate maritime law and finance the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for over four years.

These vessels, which do not adhere to even the most basic rules of navigation, also pose a threat to the environment and everyone’s safety," he concluded.

Read more: Russia’s shadow fleet: over half of tankers in critical condition, - Financial Times