Tanker belonging to Russian Federation’s shadow fleet and oil depots in Taganrog and Crimea have been struck, – Madiar. VIDEO

On the night of Friday 29 May 2026, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck a tanker belonging to the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet, as well as oil depots in Taganrog (Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation) and Feodosia (occupied Crimea).

This was reported on the Telegram channel by the commander of the UAF Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, according to Censor.NET.

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New details

According to him, the night of 30 May was intense.

"The freedom-loving Ukrainian Bird of the Special Forces struck 23 military targets and facilities deep within enemy territory overnight. 'Neftianka' was no exception. The diverse range of targets, apart from the Iskander and two Tu-142 aircraft, is as follows today:

Oil tanker of the shadow fleet, Taganrog oil depot, Russia

"Kurganneftoprodukt" oil depot, Taganrog, Rostov Oblast

Maritime oil terminal, Feodosia, Autonomous Republic of Crimea," Madyar clarified.

Read on Censor.NET: Drones bearing the word ‘Police’ on board attacked three tankers of the Russian Federation’s ‘shadow fleet’ off the coast of Turkey. VIDEO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that on the night of 30 May, the Russian city of Taganrog came under a massive drone attack. Fires broke out in the port area.

It later emerged that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drone forces had struck an Iskander missile and Tu-142 aircraft near Taganrog.

Read on Censor.NET: The missile ship "Karakurt", a patrol boat and a tanker of the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet in the port of Primorsk have been hit, – Zelensky