Britain intercepts Russian "shadow fleet" tanker in English Channel

The British Armed Forces intercepted a Russian "shadow fleet" oil tanker that was attempting to cross the English Channel.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Details from Starmer

"Early this morning, I ordered our Armed Forces to intercept a tanker from the 'shadow fleet' that was attempting to cross the English Channel. This successful operation deals another blow to Russia and serves as a reminder to those financing Putin’s war in Ukraine that we will not allow them to go unnoticed."

"I would like to thank everyone who was involved, especially our Armed Forces and law enforcement officers, who ensure the country's security 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," he wrote.

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