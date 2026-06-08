Five conditions for peace and security guarantees for Ukraine were agreed in London

The United Kingdom, Germany and France have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and discussed the terms of peace and security guarantees.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a joint statement by the leaders of France, the UK, Germany and Ukraine following a meeting in London on 7 June.

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Five conditions for peace: key points from the leaders’ statement

Zelenskyy, Macron, Merz and Starmer stated that peace must be just and lasting. They identified five key conditions:

a complete and immediate cessation of hostilities;

the start of negotiations from the current line of contact;

respect for international borders and Ukraine’s right to choose its alliances;

the provision of reliable and legally binding security guarantees to Ukraine;

the protection of European security interests in any agreement.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Freezing front line at current positions is "quickest way" to peace

Security guarantees and next steps

Separately, the leaders emphasised that following a ceasefire, Ukraine must receive clear security guarantees. These must be based on agreements previously reached in Berlin and Paris.

Russian assets will remain frozen until Russia ends the war and compensates for the damage.

It was also emphasised that all decisions regarding the EU and NATO must be agreed with allies.

Read more: In May, Abramovich visited Kyiv, and Zelenskyy tried, through him, to persuade Putin to agree to direct talks, - FT

The leaders backed the idea of direct talks between Ukraine and Russia, with the US and Europe involved.

They discussed strengthening defence separately. This involves increasing the production of interceptor missiles, developing missile defence and supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They noted Ukraine’s successes on the front line, in particular the liberation of territories and the use of drones. At the same time, they condemned Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, which are causing civilian casualties.

European leaders confirmed that they would continue to support Ukraine.

It was previously reported that on Sunday, 7 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the UK, where he will hold a series of meetings.

Read more: Zelenskyy calls Putin’s response to letter "weak": Russia does not want to end war