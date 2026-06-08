Zelenskyy: Freezing front line at current positions is "quickest way" to peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated his willingness to freeze the front line with Russia as it currently stands.

He made this statement in an interview with Sky News, according to Censor.NET.

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A freeze on the front lines and a shift toward diplomacy

A Sky News anchor asked Zelenskyy about the terms of a ceasefire with Russia:

"If a ceasefire were agreed upon tomorrow, where would you want the front lines to be frozen? Where they are right now? Would you agree to that?"

"Yes. That is the quickest way," Zelenskyy replied.

At the same time, the head of state emphasized:

We want to stop the war in a way where the war will not come back. It's not the idea just to freeze, but the quickest way to is to freeze and to move it to a diplomatic setting."

Asked if that meant giving Russia what they want in this moment, he said no.

"No, it's not just to give. To stay where we are means to give the people of Ukraine more possibilities to save their children, and for soldiers to come back. I think this is important for us," the president said.

Read more: Ukraine ready to cease fire during talks. US could monitor ceasefire regime, Zelenskyy says