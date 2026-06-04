Ukraine ready to cease fire during talks. US could monitor ceasefire regime, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine is ready to introduce a full ceasefire for the duration of bilateral talks with Russia on ending the war. The United States of America should act as the main guarantor and monitor of compliance with the ceasefire along the line of contact.

This is stated in an open letter by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Russian dictator Putin, Censor.NET reports.

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Ceasefire and fixation of the front line

Zelenskyy said the current line of combat contact should become the starting point for a real diplomatic process, not backroom agreements behind Ukraine’s back.

"With your war, you have forever separated Ukraine and Russia. The front line now is the line from which diplomacy must begin. Ukraine is ready to cease fire completely for the time when negotiations are underway," the Ukrainian president said.

Read more: Zelenskyy in open letter to Putin: Ukraine proposes to end war, meeting is needed. FULL TEXT

He stressed that an attempt to establish real silence is standard international practice (including by analogy with the current circumstances around Iran) and is the best start for the sides to begin talking to each other. However, a ceasefire will be possible only if the Kremlin itself has a genuine desire for it.

Role of the US and Europe

The letter pays separate attention to the security architecture during possible negotiations. Since the previous experience of the Minsk agreements and other deals with Russia proved to be a complete failure, Ukraine demands the involvement of third parties with real leverage.

The main role in monitoring the ceasefire is assigned to the United States:

"You know that the United States can monitor the ceasefire along the line where the fighting is halted," Zelenskyy stressed.

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He added that the participation of the US and Europe in the overall process is logical, since both sides of the conflict need long-term security guarantees. It is the involvement of the American side that should determine the configuration of the new security architecture in this part of the world.

Direct track instead of backroom "Anchorage."

Zelenskyy rejected any attempts by Moscow to dictate terms of capitulation based on secret talks with the new White House administration in Alaska.

Ukraine proposes ending the war in a Kyiv-Moscow format at a meeting of leaders in Switzerland, Turkey or countries of the Arab world.

As a first step and a "good prologue" to ending the war after a ceasefire is declared, Zelenskyy proposed a full exchange of prisoners of war under the all-for-all principle, as well as the immediate start of the return of deported Ukrainian children and civilian citizens.

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