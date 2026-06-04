Zelenskyy in open letter to Putin: Ukraine proposes to end war, meeting is needed. FULL TEXT

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed an open letter to the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian leader officially proposed to the dictator of Russia to exit the war through direct bilateral negotiations and a complete ceasefire on the current front line.

The full text of the letter has been published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Zelenskyy's letter to Putin

Zelenskyy began the letter by reminding that in his 26 years in power, Putin has completely transformed relations between the nations into a topic of "hits and losses," and has been waging war against Ukraine for almost half of this period. However, the situation for the Kremlin is rapidly deteriorating.

FULL TEXT OF THE LETTER

"Open letter

To the President of Russia

from the President of Ukraine

When you headed Russia more than 26 years ago, many in Ukraine treated you positively. That was the case. It is already in the past.

Now the absolute majority of Ukrainians positively perceive the fact that our long-range drones visited the opening of your forum in Petersburg, having covered a distance of more than 1000 kilometers. As you well know, this distance is not the limit of our capabilities.

The 26 years of your rule have completely changed the agenda in relations between Ukraine and Russia. From discussions of trade turnover and other civil issues, our peoples have shifted exclusively to the topic of hits and losses.

You have spent almost half of your 26 years in power in Russia at war against Ukraine.

Whatever you say about NATO, geopolitics, and the Russian language, this war is your personal choice – a war without a real reason. This is exactly how history will remember it.

This time could have passed completely differently.

We often hear that the war suits you. Of course, not in cases when it comes to the security of your residence in Valdai or the parade in Moscow. Your own life is valuable to you.

But now we all see that this is finally ceasing to suit Russians – the fact that the war brings more and more negativity to Russia.

They don't like our drones and missiles.

They don't like the shortage of gasoline and the constant rise in prices.

They don't like constant bans.

They don't like your intention to organize a second wave of mobilization to expand the war in another direction in Ukraine or direct it against some other countries – neighbors of Russia.

They don't like that there is no end in sight to your war.

Yes, you can still force Russians to exist like this.

But your resources are significantly shrinking. You will not have enough money and political power to continue buying the loyalty of Russians as you have done for 26 years. We will do everything to make sure the world takes care of this.

As you yourself say, "everything must be calculated."

Yesterday, I received a report on your army’s losses on the front in Ukraine in May. Once again, that means more than 30,000 Russians killed and seriously wounded. We are maintaining this figure every month, and we have video confirmation for each of your losses. This is not an empty claim.

We know that in your losses at the front, 63 percent are killed, and only 37 percent are wounded. In the 21st century, armies cannot afford such a balance. In the future, the share of those killed will increase.

Not that we in Ukraine worry about Russians. After everything your war has brought to Ukraine.

But I care about Ukrainians.

We are losing our people, and every loss of ours hurts us. And even when the level of Ukrainian losses is one to five or one to six compared to Russian losses, it still matters a lot.

Just as it matters that you already regularly, once every few months, postpone the deadlines for capturing our regions, primarily the Donetsk region. You will not capture it this year either.

But we in Ukraine do not want a constant war. We know very well that without war it is immeasurably better. We want to achieve this.

I am confident that the majority of Russians are ready to give a positive answer to this, and you know it.

Many did not believe that Ukraine would hold out in defense for so long. You did not believe it. And those who advised you did not believe it either. That was a mistake.

You did not expect full-scale resistance from Ukraine and did not predict that things would go this far. But we are all here – in the fifth year of a full-scale clash.

Do not be afraid to exit the war – this is the main thing required of you now.

Ukraine maintains its independence. And will maintain it. Despite any other forecasts.

We have united many in the world in defense of Ukraine and against you. We have found weapons and finances.

We receive support, you receive sanctions. And this will continue until there is justice for Ukraine, which we want and which can be achieved.

We will not allow those who are trying to convince you that sanctions against Russia will be significantly weakened and that support for Ukraine will be significantly reduced without substantial changes in your position regarding Ukraine to succeed. Orban's example demonstrates the disgrace those who choose to help Russia in the war against us end up with.

Ukraine has gone through difficult winters when you tried to destroy our energy sector. We persevered, and even in the darkness, the resilience of Ukrainians remained.

We brought the war to your territory, and you would not have coped with this without the help of North Korea. You are the first ruler of Russia who was forced to seek help in Pyongyang.

And today you are completely dependent on China – also for the first time in the history of Russia.

You calculated that Ukrainians would not have enough strength to defend themselves, but now our guys are helping to build defenses for our partners in the Middle East and the Gulf.

You hoped for internal turmoil in Ukraine, but it was your own military formations that rebelled against you. June 23 will be another anniversary, and silencing will not erase this fact from history.

And it is your own government officials, businessmen, and propagandists who are looking at you with obvious fatigue now. The world sees this.

The world has no fatigue from Ukraine, which you counted on for a long time. But there is fatigue from Russia even among those in the global world who help you bypass sanctions and keep the economy afloat.

You cannot fail to notice this. After 26 years, old age has begun to take its toll. The further it goes, the greater the fatigue from you will be.

We have seen intelligence documents that you are now also considering war plans for 2027 and 2028. We also know that you hope that ballistics will do for you what everything else has failed to do. You want to drag Belarus even more into the war, and now we have to prepare for this as well. We see that you are playing some kind of game with Transnistria. Your propagandists are threatening all of Russia's neighbors one way or another. Do you really want to go through all this?

The choice is now yours.

Enough of war.

Ukraine proposes to end this war.

It must be done honestly, with dignity, and with a guarantee that there will be no new outbreak of war.

We see that the United States is devoting all its attention to the issue of Iran, and it is wrong to just wait for their attention to turn to the war in Europe.

Ukraine proposes to end the war in a format between us and you. I offer you a meeting.

Everyone heard how your representatives, smiling, said that I could supposedly come to Moscow. But after such 26 years, a Ukrainian leader has nothing to do in your capital, just as a Russian leader has nothing to do in Kyiv.

There are countries that traditionally host leaders to resolve issues of war and peace. Switzerland, Turkey, countries of the Arab world – many can and want to host this meeting.

It is the leaders who decide the key issues – this is how it has been and always will be.

I propose to determine a clear date for the meeting.

We heard that you were promised in Alaska the resolution of some things regarding Ukraine and Europe. But you see that Ukrainian and European issues are not resolved in Anchorage.

Other designated participants can join the bilateral track initiated between us.

Since the war is ongoing in Europe, and we in Ukraine need security guarantees, and you want security guarantees for yourself, the participation of those who can truly act as guarantors seems logical.

We believe that Europe's participation is necessary – those who actually have the ability to influence the situation.

We believe that the United States must be in the process, and this is what can determine the configuration of a new security architecture in our part of the world.

We have already had the experience of many treaties with Russia and the Minsk agreements, which did not work. Therefore, we need to find, first of all, our bilateral answers to the existing questions, and not hide from complex issues behind any formulations, technical groups, or the loss of time in shuttle diplomacy.

With your war, you have permanently separated Ukraine and Russia.

The front line now is the line from which diplomacy must begin.

Ukraine is ready for a complete ceasefire – for the time the negotiations last. And this is a standard practice, which is also confirmed now by the circumstances surrounding Iran. An attempt to establish a real silence is the best start to begin talking to each other. We believe that it will not just be an attempt, but a real ceasefire if you want it.

You know that monitoring of the ceasefire along the stop line can be provided by the United States.

Ukraine is ready for an exchange of prisoners of war on an "all for all" basis, and this can become a good prologue to the end of the war.

Serious steps must be taken to return civilians and children who were deported during the war.

It is necessary to determine what the future will be for all subsequent generations of Ukrainians and Russians.

If you personally do not come to the idea in your thoughts that it is time to end this war, Ukraine will continue to fight for its existence. We will have those who will support us.

But you will also have to fight much more for your existence – not Russia's, but your personal one. And this is not a threat from me or Ukraine. These are facts of Russian history that you know well: when Russia gets tired, changes happen.

We can work towards such fatigue.

You can stop your war.

Eternal memory to all whose lives were taken by this war.

Glory to Ukraine!" - Zelenskyy's letter reads.

Read more: Russian army’s losses reach up to 35,000 month – Zelenskyy