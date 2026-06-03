Russian army’s losses reach up to 35,000 month – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian forces achieved almost no significant results on the battlefield in May, while the Russian army is losing between 30,000 and 35,000 troops every month.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in the head of state’s address to participants in a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in Kyiv.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Situation on the front and estimate of Russian losses

According to the president, Ukrainian forces are holding strong positions on the front and are gradually retaking occupied territory. He stressed that Russia achieved no substantial results on the battlefield in May.

"You can all see that Ukraine’s positions on the front are strong and that we are gradually retaking occupied territory. In May, Russia achieved almost no significant results on the battlefield. And that matters," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also reported on the losses of the Russian army. According to him, they amount to 30,000-35,000 troops every month, and a significant share of those losses are irrecoverable.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses air defense and stronger protection for Europe against ballistic threats with Norwegian PM Støre

Strikes on logistics and impact on Russia

Zelenskyy also noted the results of Ukrainian strikes on Russian logistics and military infrastructure. According to him, this has created serious problems for Russia.

The president said Russia is facing fuel shortages in the temporarily occupied territories and in central regions, as well as disruptions to logistics processes.

He stressed that such pressure is forcing Russia to make a difficult choice between continuing the war and seeking a diplomatic solution.

Zelenskyy also thanked partners for their support and emphasized the need to further strengthen Ukraine’s defense capability.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he was ready for direct talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war.