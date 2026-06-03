Zelenskyy: I am ready for talks with Putin to end this war

Ending the war in Ukraine is no longer a priority for the U.S.. Right now, the number one issue for Washington is Iran.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to Censor.NET.

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The war in Ukraine is not a priority for the U.S.

"We are in contact with the American side regarding our negotiations. We are awaiting the arrival of the negotiating team, but, in my view, it is taking far too long. Unfortunately, we are not a priority right now. In my view, Iran is the number one issue for the U.S., followed by the issue of Ukraine. Unfortunately, we are at the back of the line when it comes to these conflicts," said the head of state.

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About the meeting with Putin

In addition, the head of state stated that he is open to any format of negotiations to end the war, including a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"And I am ready to engage in direct talks with Putin to end this war, rather than wait in line for everyone else to resolve all the conflicts in the world before it gets to us," said the head of state.

At the same time, Zelenskyy is convinced that the fairest format for negotiations is one that includes not only Ukraine and Russia, but also the United States and Europe.