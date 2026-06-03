Zelenskyy discusses air defense and stronger protection for Europe against ballistic threats with Norwegian PM Støre

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a call with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, during which they discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense system and the prospect of creating joint anti-ballistic capabilities in Europe.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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"I spoke with the Prime Minister of Norway. I am grateful to Jonas for his support and words of sympathy over the deaths of our people the day before as a result of Russia’s massive attack. Twenty-three people were killed by Russian missiles and drones, and another 151 people were injured. It is important that Ukraine is not alone when Russia carries out such terrorist strikes."

Air defense supplies

"We discussed supplies for air defense: Norway is ready to help. Thank you!" Zelenskyy said.

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Europe’s anti-ballistic capabilities

"We are also working to ensure that Europe has its own anti-ballistic capabilities. This is our shared task, and we must carry it out in full and provide Europe with its own sufficiently strong system to protect against ballistic threats. When Europe is protected from ballistic missiles, this will give confidence not just to someone alone on our continent, but truly to all Europeans," the president of Ukraine stressed.

Zelenskyy also announced meetings in the near future and special working formats.

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