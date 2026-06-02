Intelligence warns: Russia may strike Ukraine again tonight – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, Russia may launch another massive strike on Ukraine as early as tonight. He urged Ukrainians to respond to air raid alerts without fail.

He said this in his evening video address on 2 June, Censor.NET informs.

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Aftermath of Russian attack

As a result of the massive and brutal Russian strike on Ukrainian cities, 130 civilians were injured. Twenty-two people were killed, including two children.

The head of state noted that in just one night, the occupiers launched more than 70 missiles (a significant share of them ballistic), and more than 650 attack drones. During the day, the terror continued, with the enemy launching about 100 more drones. Hundreds of State Emergency Service rescuers, police officers, utility workers and doctors in Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv and other regions spent the entire day dealing with the aftermath of the strikes.

"Once again, Putin and his madness have ‘defeated’ the lives of ordinary children, residential buildings, a clinic in Kyiv. Shaheds were used against apartment blocks in Dnipro and, for some reason, also against a car dealership with Chinese cars in Kyiv. A Zircon was used against seven buildings at once. Shaheds hit houses in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Poltava region. Strikes hit Chernihiv, Sumy and Kherson regions. Shaheds were used against Khmelnytskyi region," he said.

Read more: UN condemns wave of large-scale Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kyiv and Kharkiv: Escalation of rhetoric by Russia and escalation of strikes must stop

Thousands of foreign components in Russian missiles

Zelenskyy stressed that none of the occupiers’ drones or missiles can be produced without high-tech components that are being brought into Russia en masse from other countries in circumvention of sanctions through large-scale shadow schemes.

The president cited intelligence data on the number of foreign components in Russian weapons that kill Ukrainians:

five Kalibr missiles contain 145 imported components;

contain 145 imported components; 33 Iskander missiles contain 1,122 critical foreign-made parts;

contain 1,122 critical foreign-made parts; 650 attack UAVs of various types require more than 17,000 foreign components, without which their production would simply stop.

"That means that in each such strike there is, perhaps unconscious but still real, complicity by those who work for Russia, who provide Russia with money, who help it circumvent sanctions. And this is absolutely real complicity in killings," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Search and rescue operation in Dnipro complete: 16 killed and 42 injured

Threat of new attack and diplomatic June

The president thanked all world leaders who condemned Russia’s latest act of terror, but warned of a high risk of repeated strikes. According to intelligence, a massive attack by the occupiers is possible tonight as well, so citizens are asked not to ignore air raid alerts.

Zelenskyy concluded that the current attack proves once again that Europe vitally needs to build its own powerful anti-ballistic system in sufficient quantity and strength to guarantee protection from Russia. The whole of June 2026 will be devoted to bringing this result closer, as he has already approved an intensive and active schedule of international meetings and talks.

Read more: Attack on Kyiv: 90 injured, six people killed