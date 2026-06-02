UN condemns wave of large-scale Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kyiv and Kharkiv: Escalation of rhetoric by Russia and escalation of strikes must stop

UN Coordinator in Ukraine Matthias Schmale condemned a wave of large-scale Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kyiv and Kharkiv, where civilians were killed and injured.

This is stated in Schmale’s statement published on the UN website on Tuesday, Censor.NET reports.

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Devastating consequences

"The first days of summer in Ukraine began with another large-scale attack on Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. This is the third time in the past three weeks. Several civilians are reported to have been killed. Dozens more residents, including children, were injured. Residential buildings, hospitals, and shops were destroyed or damaged," the statement says.

It is noted that the war continues to have devastating consequences for civilians and their mental health, as people have no opportunity to rest, while fear and anxiety only intensify amid expectations of further strikes across the country.

Read more: Russia rejected US call to halt strikes on Kyiv at UN Security Council

Escalation of strikes must stop

Schmale noted that compliance with international humanitarian law means taking all measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and residential buildings.

"The escalation of rhetoric by the Russian Federation and the escalation of strikes must stop in order to begin the path toward a just peace," the statement stressed.

See more: Dovzhenko Film Studio was damaged during Russian Federation’s combined strike on Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTO

Massive attack on 2 June

As reported, since the night of 2 June, Kyiv had been under a massive attack by enemy missiles and attack UAVs. Air defense systems were in action against aerial targets and destroyed a significant number of them over the city and its outskirts.

Explosions, air defense activity, and falling fragments were reported in the city and the region.

According to the latest data, six people were killed and 81 injured in the capital on 2 June.

See more: Official Zeekr car dealership in Kyiv has been destroyed: security guard miraculously survived, and crater remains at site of strike. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In addition, the enemy attacked Dnipro. So far, 16 people are known to have been killed and 42 injured.

On the night of 2 June, Russian troops carried out a massive air attack on the Kyiv region, using attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Three people were injured in the strikes, and residential buildings, warehouses, and vehicles were damaged.

It was also reported that Kharkiv came under a combined attack: the city was attacked by 15 drones and two missiles, injuring 10 people. The Osnovianskyi district was hit the hardest. Private houses, administrative buildings, the grounds of a preschool facility, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to the Air Force, 40 of 73 missiles and 602 drones were shot down.