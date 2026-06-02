Official Zeekr car dealership in Kyiv has been destroyed: security guard miraculously survived, and crater remains at site of strike. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian Federation’s massive night-time attack on Kyiv on 2 June, the official dealership and service centre for the Chinese electric car brand Zeekr was completely destroyed.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent, Natalia Sharomova, who visited the site of the attack. She also made the photos.

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New details

According to eyewitnesses, a crater formed at the site of the enemy strike, with the impact hitting the very centre of the building.

"The aluminium just melted. See? Those were compressor cylinders; everything melted from the heat," witnesses told a Censor.NET representative at the site of the enemy attack.

Read more: Russia fired eight "Zircon" missiles at Ukraine during morning attack, - Ihnat

We were also told that a car dealership security guard was inside the building at the time of the enemy attack. He was in the gym at the time – further away from the point of impact. He was buried under debris, but miraculously survived and did not sustain serious injuries.

Staff also said that after the strike, they tried to find keys and documents so they could at least manage to save some of the cars.

In particular, there was a virtually new car at the service centre, which the owner had purchased in 2025; after the strike, nothing remained of it.

We were also told that the car service centre, showroom and offices were all located at the same address. It is currently unclear how the damages will be compensated.























Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: widespread destruction in capital. VIDEO

Massive shelling on 2 June

As reported, from the night of 2 June, Kyiv came under a massive attack by enemy missiles and strike UAVs. Air defence forces engaged the aerial targets and destroyed a significant number of them over the city and its outskirts.

Explosions, air defence activity and falling debris were reported in the city and the region.

As of 7:30 am on 2 June, four people had been killed in the capital and a further 58 injured. Of these, 40 were hospitalised, including two children.

See more: Massive attack on Kyiv: Zeekr Chinese electric car showroom completely destroyed. VIDEO+PHOTO

In addition, the enemy attacked Dnipro. Currently, there are 9 dead, 33 wounded, and a residential building has been destroyed.

On the night of 2 June, Russian forces carried out a massive air strike on the Kyiv region, using attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Three people were injured in the shelling, and residential buildings, warehouses and vehicles were damaged.

It was also reported that Kharkiv came under a combined attack: the city was struck by 15 drones and two missiles, with 10 people injured. The Osnovianskyi district bore the brunt of the strikes. Private homes, administrative buildings, the grounds of a nursery school and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to the Air Force, 40 out of 73 missiles and 602 drones were shot down.