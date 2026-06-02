Rescuer Anton Yarmolenko was killed in Russian strike on Dnipro; nine people have died and fate of six remains unknown, - Klymenko. PHOTOS

A rescue worker – Major Anton Yarmolenko, deputy head of the fire and rescue unit – was killed in a hostile attack on Dnipro.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties in Dnipro

"Apartment blocks have been destroyed in Dnipro. Nine people have been killed, including a child. Among the victims of the shelling is our rescuer – the deputy head of the fire and rescue unit, Major Anton Yarmolenko. At the time of the strike, he was on his way to an emergency call. Our sincere condolences to his family and colleagues.

A further 35 residents of Dnipro have been injured, and we have information regarding six citizens who are missing," Klymenko clarified.







In total, it is reported that 13 people were killed and over 100 injured as a result of Russia’s combined shelling of Ukraine. The greatest damage to civilian infrastructure has been in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv: four dead, 63 injured, destruction and fires in several districts (updated). PHOTOS

Strike on Kyiv

According to Klymenko, rescue workers have been operating in almost all districts of the capital since last night – at 29 locations. Most of the fires have been extinguished, with work continuing at six active locations across five districts of Kyiv.







Unfortunately, four people were killed as a result of the Russian shelling of Kyiv. More than 60 residents were injured and sought medical assistance. Among those who sustained shrapnel wounds was a three-year-old child.

Damaged residential buildings, a car dealership, a municipal enterprise, an academy, outbuildings, and a petrol station – all part of the civilian infrastructure. A fire caused by the attack also broke out at the Ministry of Internal Affairs Service Centre 8041. Citizens who had an appointment will be able to receive the service at any other Ministry of Internal Affairs service centre in Kyiv.

See more: Massive attack on Kyiv: Zeekr Chinese electric car showroom completely destroyed. VIDEO+PHOTO

Attacks on other regions

A rescue worker and two civilians were also injured last night in Kamianske.

In Kharkiv, buildings and a food processing plant were damaged, with more than 10 people injured.

In addition, damage to civilian infrastructure has been reported in the Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. In the Kyiv region, rescue workers extinguished fires in residential buildings, a postal terminal and vehicles.

All necessary units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are involved in the response.

Read more: Consequences of attack on Kyiv: destruction in 8 districts, casualties and people trapped under rubble. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Massive shelling on 2 June

As reported, from the night of 2 June, Kyiv came under a massive attack by enemy missiles and strike UAVs. Air defence forces engaged the aerial targets and destroyed a significant number of them over the city and its outskirts.

Explosions, air defence activity and falling debris were reported in the city and the region.

As of 7:30 am on 2 June, four people had been killed in the capital and a further 58 injured. Of these, 40 were hospitalised, including two children.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: at least nine high-rise buildings, two petrol stations, polyclinic and nursery school damaged. PHOTOS

In addition, the enemy attacked Dnipro. Currently, there are six dead, 33 wounded, and a residential building has been destroyed.

On the night of 2 June, Russian forces carried out a massive air strike on the Kyiv region, using attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Three people were injured in the shelling, and residential buildings, warehouses and vehicles were damaged.

It was also reported that Kharkiv came under a combined attack: the city was struck by 15 drones and two missiles, with 10 people injured. The Osnovianskyi district bore the brunt of the strikes. Private homes, administrative buildings, the grounds of a nursery school and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to the Air Force, 40 out of 73 missiles and 602 drones were shot down.