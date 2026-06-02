Dovzhenko Film Studio was damaged during Russian Federation’s combined strike on Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTO

As a result of the Russian Federation’s combined strike on Kyiv on the night of 2 June, damage has been caused to the premises of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio.

This was reported on the film studio’s Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"Windows have been smashed. The asphalt has been punctured. The heating main and sewerage system have been damaged.

The aftermath of last night’s shelling of the O. Dovzhenko Film Studio today," the post reads.

See more: Five medical facilities were damaged and partially destroyed as result of Russian Federation’s strike on Kyiv, - Ministry of Health. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack





What led up to it

As a reminder, on the night of 30–31 July 2025, as a result of a massive Russian missile strike, the Dovzhenko Film Studio suffered the most extensive damage since 2022.

See more: Official Zeekr car dealership in Kyiv has been destroyed: security guard miraculously survived, and crater remains at site of strike. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Massive shelling on 2 June

As reported, from the night of 2 June, Kyiv came under a massive attack by enemy missiles and strike UAVs. Air defence forces engaged the aerial targets and destroyed a significant number of them over the city and its outskirts.

Explosions, air defence activity and falling debris were reported in the city and the region.

As of 7:30 am on 2 June, four people had been killed in the capital and a further 58 injured. Of these, 40 were hospitalised, including two children.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: widespread destruction in capital. VIDEO

In addition, the enemy attacked Dnipro. Currently, there are 9 dead, 33 wounded, and a residential building has been destroyed.

On the night of 2 June, Russian forces carried out a massive air strike on the Kyiv region, using attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Three people were injured in the shelling, and residential buildings, warehouses and vehicles were damaged.

It was also reported that Kharkiv came under a combined attack: the city was struck by 15 drones and two missiles, with 10 people injured. The Osnovianskyi district bore the brunt of the strikes. Private homes, administrative buildings, the grounds of a nursery school and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to the Air Force, 40 out of 73 missiles and 602 drones were shot down.