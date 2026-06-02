Five medical facilities were damaged and partially destroyed as result of Russian Federation’s strike on Kyiv, - Ministry of Health. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, five medical facilities were damaged and partially destroyed as a result of shelling – two specialist medical centres, as well as primary healthcare centres in the Podil, Sviatoshyn and Holosiivskyi districts. The latter was the worst affected, with its second and third floors destroyed.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Health’s press centre.

Medical staff and patients were in shelters

As noted, medical staff and patients were in shelters. There were no casualties at these facilities.

In total, four people were killed and 65 injured in the attack in Kyiv, including three children. Thirty-eight of the injured were hospitalised.

"Medical staff are providing the necessary assistance to all those affected. Emergency services are working at the scenes, and efforts to clear up the aftermath of the shelling are ongoing," the statement said.

See more: Rescuer Anton Yarmolenko was killed in Russian strike on Dnipro; nine people have died and fate of six remains unknown, - Klymenko. PHOTOS











Read more: Consequences of attack on Kyiv: destruction in 8 districts, casualties and people trapped under rubble. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Massive shelling on 2 June

As reported, from the night of 2 June, Kyiv came under a massive attack by enemy missiles and strike UAVs. Air defence forces engaged the aerial targets and destroyed a significant number of them over the city and its outskirts.

Explosions, air defence activity and falling debris were reported in the city and the region.

As of 7:30 am on 2 June, four people had been killed in the capital and a further 58 injured. Of these, 40 were hospitalised, including two children.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: widespread destruction in capital. VIDEO

In addition, the enemy attacked Dnipro. Currently, there are 9 dead, 33 wounded, and a residential building has been destroyed.

On the night of 2 June, Russian forces carried out a massive air strike on the Kyiv region, using attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Three people were injured in the shelling, and residential buildings, warehouses and vehicles were damaged.

It was also reported that Kharkiv came under a combined attack: the city was struck by 15 drones and two missiles, with 10 people injured. The Osnovianskyi district bore the brunt of the strikes. Private homes, administrative buildings, the grounds of a nursery school and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to the Air Force, 40 out of 73 missiles and 602 drones were shot down.