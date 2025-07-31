Combined strike on Kyiv: Dovzhenko Film Studio suffers biggest destruction since 2022. PHOTOS

On the night of July 30-31, a massive missile strike by the aggressor country damaged the territory of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio, one of the oldest and most important film studios in the world.

This was reported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency.

During the morning missile strike, the studio’s production facilities and partially the hotel building were damaged.

The blast wave shattered about 90 windows.

"The most extensive destruction since the full-scale invasion began, but fortunately, no human casualties," the statement said.

These damages are not just material but a deliberate attempt by the enemy to erase memory and cultural codes formed over centuries.

Russia once again demonstrates that the war is aimed not only against the people but also against Ukraine’s heritage, culture, and future.

The State Film Agency emphasized that the Dovzhenko Film Studio is not only a place for film production but also a powerful center of national identity, with its unique archive, equipment, costumes, and creative achievements that have won numerous international awards.







Recall that on the night of July 31, the enemy attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. The Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts suffered the most damage. It was reported that as a result of the Russian strikes on Kyiv, eight people were killed, including a six-year-old boy, and 135 were injured, among them 12 children.

In one of the districts, three medical facilities were hit.

Earlier, it was stated that during a Russian drone attack on the night of June 10, the territory of the Odesa Film Studio was damaged, with the complete destruction of the set for the film "Dovzhenko."