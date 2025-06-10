Odesa Film Studio hit in Russian attack: film set for Dovzhenko project completely destroyed. PHOTOS

The territory of the Odesa Film Studio, one of the oldest film studios in Europe, was damaged in a Russian drone strike during the night of June 10.

This was reported by the State Film Agency and the film studio, Censor.NET reports.

Production buildings, warehouses with costumes and props, historical scenery and technical vehicles were damaged.

There were no casualties among the staff, but one of the studio's employees lost her home that night.

At the same time, the film set for Dovzhenko, a large-scale national project about Ukraine’s most renowned filmmaker, was completely destroyed. A special production vehicle used during filming was also lost.

"These losses are not just material damage. This is a deliberate attempt by the enemy to erase memory and destroy the cultural codes that have been formed over centuries. Once again, Russia shows that its war is not only against the Ukrainian people, but also against Ukraine’s culture, heritage, and future," the State Film Agency said.

The Odesa Film Studio is considered one of the oldest cinematic institutions in Europe. Over the course of more than 100 years, it has produced over 600 films, many of which have become classics of Ukrainian cinema.

