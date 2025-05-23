4 594 12
Russian Federation hits Odesa with ballistic missiles. Explosions were heard in the city
Explosions occurred in Odesa during an alarm. Russian troops are attacking the city.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
According to Suspilne, a number of explosions were heard in the city.
The RMA reported a missile threat.
The Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat from the south.
