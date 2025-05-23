ENG
Drone attack in Chernihiv region
Russian drones attacked Chernihiv region: local resident was injured. PHOTOS

A civilian man was injured in the border village of Novhorod-Siverskyi community in Chernihiv region as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the attack took place last night, allegedly with the use of a "Molniya" attack drone. The victim was a 29-year-old local resident who, according to preliminary data, suffered a concussion.

In addition, in Nizhyn district this morning, explosions damaged the buildings and equipment of an agricultural enterprise. The circumstances are under investigation.

According to the district military administration, Russian troops shelled Chernihiv region 48 times over the past day. A total of 92 explosions were recorded in 20 settlements.

