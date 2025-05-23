Day in Donetsk region: occupiers shelled Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 15 localities in the Donetsk region: the towns of Bilytske, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Sloviansk, Berestok, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Raihorodok, Yarova, and the villages of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Ivanopillia, and Kindrativka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovskyi district

The Russians dropped two aerial bombs on Myrnohrad, partially destroying two high-rise buildings.

On 22 May, at 12:25 a.m., search and rescue and other urgent work was carried out to find victims at the site of the hostile shelling that took place on the night of 21-22 May in the town of Rodynske. The body of a deceased man was found during the rubble removal.

At about 12:30 p.m., Russian occupation forces shelled (type of weapon is being established) the private sector of the northern part of Pokrovsk. As a result of the hostile attack, a civilian woman born in 1969 died, and a civilian man born in 1970 was wounded.

The enemy attacked Bilytske with three drones, damaging two apartment buildings and a private house, as well as a civilian car.

Kramatorsk district

The Russians hit Rayhorodok with a Lancet UAV, killing a civilian and wounding another, damaging 2 shops, a shopping pavilion, a transport kiosk, and a civilian car.

Kostyantynivka withstood five shelling attacks - one person was killed and two residents were wounded. Six private houses and a business were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, enemy UAVs damaged a printing house and a canteen, and in Sloviansk, non-residential premises.

In Druzhkivka, a private house was damaged, and in neighbouring Kindrativka, a Lancet drone hit a civilian car. There are three damaged houses in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka.

Russia dropped two KAB-250 bombs on Ivanopillia in the Konstantynivka community, destroying three private houses, a boiler house, a drinking water well and a playground.

In Lyman, 2 apartment buildings, 8 outbuildings and a garage were damaged as a result of shelling with cannon artillery.

Over the past day, Russians fired 28 times at settlements in Donetsk region. 220 people were evacuated, including 32 children.

