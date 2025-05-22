Russians attacked Rodynske in Donetsk region with FPV drone: SES driver was wounded

In the town of Rodynske, Donetsk region, on the night of 21-22 May, a driver of the State Emergency Service was injured during the performance of his duties as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike.

This was reported by the press service of the Pokrovsk territorial community, Censor.NET informs.

In addition, it is noted that on 21 May at 14:05, the SES dispatcher received a report of a fire in one of the apartment buildings in Pokrovsk. The fire was the result of a shelling on 19 May by a FAB-250 aerial bomb from the UMPK. There were no reports of any fatalities or injuries. Due to the security situation, the State Emergency Service was not involved in extinguishing the fire.

