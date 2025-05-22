ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10630 visitors online
News Video Elimination of Russian occupiers
10 782 50

Kamikaze drone flew into occupier who was cooking "grub for boys". VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator hit an occupier who was cooking for his fellow occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the drone "tipped over" the brew during a broadcast on one of the streaming services.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Two occupiers walking past their wounded accomplice, who is crawling towards them on all fours. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9861) elimination (5676) drones (2721)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 