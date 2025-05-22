Kamikaze drone flew into occupier who was cooking "grub for boys". VIDEO
A kamikaze drone operator hit an occupier who was cooking for his fellow occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, the drone "tipped over" the brew during a broadcast on one of the streaming services.
Warning: Strong language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password