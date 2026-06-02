Attack on Kyiv: 90 injured, six people killed

Ninety people have now been injured in Kyiv as a result of Russia’s massive attack, and six people have been killed.

As Censor.NET reports, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko wrote this on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Aftermath of massive strike on capital

According to Klitschko, there are now 90 injured people in the capital as a result of the enemy’s massive attack on Kyiv on 2 June. Fifty-two of the injured are in hospital, including two children.

Six people were killed.

Earlier, we reported that 11 educational institutions in three districts of the city were damaged as a result of the overnight shelling of Kyiv on 2 June. They include kindergartens, schools, a college and a vocational education institution.

Read more: UN condemns wave of large-scale Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kyiv and Kharkiv: Escalation of rhetoric by Russia and escalation of strikes must stop