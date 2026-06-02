Eleven educational institutions damaged in three Kyiv districts as result of overnight Russian attack

Eleven educational institutions in three districts of Kyiv were damaged as a result of the overnight shelling of Kyiv on 2 June. They include kindergartens, schools, a college, and a vocational education institution. Most of the damage involves shattered windows.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivskyi.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to preliminary data, five preschool education institutions, four schools, one vocational education institution and one college were damaged in the Podilskyi, Solomianskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

See more: Attack on Dnipro: enemy fired cluster munitions, extensive destruction recorded. PHOTO

"Unfortunately, Russian attacks continue to damage the capital’s educational infrastructure. Today, 11 educational institutions in three districts of the city have been damaged. These are mainly shattered and damaged windows. Together with district state administrations and city services, we are already working to deal with the aftermath. Our task is to restore the institutions as quickly as possible and ensure safe conditions for children and education workers," Valentyn Mondryivskyi said.

Read more: Russia fired eight "Zircon" missiles at Ukraine during morning attack, - Ihnat

Specialists are currently inspecting the buildings and assessing the scope of the necessary restoration work.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the capital’s educational infrastructure has regularly sustained damage as a result of enemy attacks. In total, nearly 200 educational institutions in Kyiv have been damaged since February 2022. Most of them have already been restored, while work continues at other sites.

Massive attack on 2 June

As reported, since the night of 2 June, Kyiv had been under a massive attack by enemy missiles and attack UAVs. Air defense systems were in action against aerial targets and destroyed a significant number of them over the city and its outskirts.

Explosions, air defense activity, and falling fragments were reported in the city and the region.

As of 7:30 a.m. on 2 June, four people had been killed in the capital and another 58 injured. Of them, 40 were hospitalized, including two children.

See more: Rescuer Anton Yarmolenko was killed in Russian strike on Dnipro; nine people have died and fate of six remains unknown, - Klymenko. PHOTOS

In addition, the enemy attacked Dnipro. So far, nine people have been killed and 33 injured there, and a residential building has been destroyed.

On the night of 2 June, Russian troops carried out a massive air attack on the Kyiv region, using attack drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Three people were injured in the strikes, and residential buildings, warehouses, and vehicles were damaged.

It was also reported that Kharkiv came under a combined attack: the city was attacked by 15 drones and two missiles, injuring 10 people. The Osnovianskyi district was hit the hardest. Private houses, administrative buildings, the grounds of a preschool facility, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to the Air Force, 40 of 73 missiles and 602 drones were shot down.