Attack on Dnipro: enemy fired cluster munitions, extensive destruction recorded. PHOTO

The mayor of Dnipro, Boris Filatov, has provided new details on the aftermath of the Russian strike on the city. According to him, the nature of the damage suggests that cluster munitions were used.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Filatov’s Telegram channel.

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"All the tarmac is shattered. This is cluster munition. They are deliberately using cluster munitions to cause more casualties among civilians, police, rescue workers and utility services," the mayor noted.

According to preliminary data, nine people were killed in the attack, including a three-year-old child. Six more people are currently unaccounted for.

Around 50 residential buildings in the city have been damaged, seven of which have been virtually completely destroyed. The blast wave and debris have shattered over 2,100 windows and damaged around 30 cars.

Nearly two dozen pieces of heavy municipal machinery have been deployed to clear up the aftermath. A significant number of the injured remain in city hospitals. According to the authorities, the injuries are mainly fractures, shrapnel wounds and lacerations. Medical staff continue to provide the necessary care.

Rescue and municipal services are working at the sites of the strikes, assessing the extent of the damage and the consequences of the attack.

Read also on Censor.NET: Rescuer Anton Yarmolenko killed in Russian strike on Dnipro; 9 dead, fate of 6 unknown – Klymenko. Photo report

Massive shelling on 2 June

On the night of 2 June 2026, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Ukraine. The enemy used strike UAVs (Shahed), cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

The attack took place in several waves throughout the night and early morning.

Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and other regions of Ukraine came under attack.

The most extensive damage was recorded in Kyiv. As of 8:30 am, the following is known:

5 dead;

58 injured (figures are being updated);

children are among the injured.

In Dnipro, the attack destroyed 7 buildings and damaged a further 49. 9 people were killed, including a child. A further 35 residents of Dnipro were injured, and there are reports of 6 people missing

A search and rescue operation is currently underway, as people may still be trapped under the rubble of a destroyed four-storey building. Dog handlers and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

The enemy launched 15 drones and two missiles at Kharkiv, injuring 10 people. Hits were recorded in four districts of the city: Osnovyanskyi, Slobidskyi, Nemyshlianskyi and Kyivskyi.

The Osnovyanskyi district bore the brunt of the strikes. Private homes, administrative buildings, the grounds of a nursery school and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Read also on Censor.NET: The body of a young boy was recovered from the rubble of a building in Dnipro: the death toll has risen to 8