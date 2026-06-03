Russia has capacity to produce about 120 ballistic missiles every month – Zelenskyy

Russia has the capacity to produce about 120 ballistic missiles every month. The aggressor country also manufactures other types of missiles, which means it can carry out several large-scale mass attacks in addition to its constant missile terror.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an address to participants of the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy’s missile production capacity

"Russia has the capacity to produce about 120 ballistic missiles every month. And these are only ballistic missiles. Russia also produces other types of missiles. This means that every month they can carry out several large-scale mass attacks in addition to the constant missile terror they are already waging. Obviously, this is the biggest threat we are facing now," the head of state said.

Read more: Russia strikes Naftogaz facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region with three ballistic missiles

Yesterday’s attack

The president recalled that yesterday, 2 June, Russia killed 23 people in Ukraine in a massive attack, including children.

"The Russians used a large number of drones: more than 650 overnight and about 100 more during the day. But the most dangerous threat, of course, is missiles," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down ballistic missile and 149 out of 164 drones, - Air Force