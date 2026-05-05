Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down ballistic missile and 149 out of 164 drones, - Air Force
On the evening of May 4, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 11 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 164 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), as well as Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
Missile launches were detected from:
- Rostov Oblast;
- Voronezh Oblast;
- Bryansk Oblast.
The strike UAVs were launched from the following directions:
- Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo – the Russian Federation;
- Hvardiiske – TOT of the AR of Crimea.
Results of air defense operations
The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or suppressed 1 ballistic missile and 149 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and "Parodiya" decoy types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.
Eight ballistic missiles and 14 attack UAVs were recorded striking 14 locations, and debris from downed missiles was found at 10 locations. Two enemy ballistic missiles failed to reach their targets; details are being verified.
"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines," the Air Force emphasized.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password