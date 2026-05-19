Russia strikes Naftogaz facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region with three ballistic missiles

On the evening of Monday, May 18, Russian troops struck facilities of the Naftogaz Group in the Dnipropetrovsk region with three ballistic missiles.

Serhii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known about the attack?

"Another large-scale Russian attack on oil and gas infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz Group. The enemy is actively using ballistic missiles. Yesterday and today, a drone attack has been continuing almost without interruption, and just now there was a strike with three ballistic missiles at once on assets in Dnipropetrovsk region," the statement reads.

According to Koretskyi, damage and destruction were reported as a result of the attack.

"The scale can be assessed only after the air-raid alert is lifted. The most important thing as of this minute is that the personnel of the attacked facilities were not injured," the official said.

He added that last week, Naftogaz infrastructure in the Poltava region came under a massive ballistic missile attack.

See more: Overnight, Russia attacked Dnipro and region with missiles and drones: 6 districts under massive strikes. PHOTOS

As a reminder:

It was previously reported that on the night of 18 May, Russian occupiers struck critical infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz Group in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.

Read more: Russian forces have shelled Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times: two people have been killed and five injured