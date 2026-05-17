Russian forces have shelled Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times: two people have been killed and five injured

Throughout the day on Sunday, May 17, Russian occupation forces attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times. As a result of the attacks, two people were killed, and five were wounded.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Attacks on the Nikopol District

The communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, Myrove, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka came under enemy attack.

Two people were killed. Four were injured. Two of them have been hospitalized. A 78-year-old man is in critical condition. A 42-year-old man is in serious condition.

Infrastructure, a high-rise building, a private home, and cars were damaged. One vacation home was destroyed, and another was damaged.

Attacks on the Synelnykove District

In the Synelnykove district, the Vasylkiv and Mezheva communities were hit by Russian shelling. A 41-year-old man was injured.

Damaged private homes and cars.

See more: Russian forces attacked four districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: eight people were injured and there is damage. PHOTOS

Attacks on the Kamyanske District

In addition, vehicles were damaged as a result of enemy attacks in the Krynychky community of the Kamyanske district.

Shelling of the Kryvyi Rih District

In the Kryvyi Rih region, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih and the Zelenodolsk community. Infrastructure has been damaged.