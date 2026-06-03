Partners have decided on new contributions to PURL program, they will arrive in June – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects new contributions from partners under the PURL program as early as June.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Rutte’s visit and Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

"Today, Mark Rutte and the ambassadors of all NATO member states were in Ukraine. A meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council took place. Representatives of all countries came to Ukraine precisely after the Russians tried to force our partners out of Ukraine and intimidate embassies. The result was a very symbolic meeting in Kyiv, and the main signal from the meeting is that Ukraine must be supported, and supported more. And especially in areas such as anti-ballistic defense," the head of state said.

Read more: PURL funding is sufficient to continue arms deliveries from U.S., - Ministry of Defense

New contributions from partners

Zelenskyy also said that new financial contributions from allies under the PURL program are expected as early as June.

"Partners have made decisions on new contributions to the PURL program. They will arrive in June. This will help. We are pushing Europe as much as possible to work on its own anti-ballistic defense. Europe needs its own systems, its own missiles to protect itself. Europe has the capability to build an anti-ballistic system, and it also has every opportunity to set up production. Political decisions need to start working as quickly as possible," the president stressed.

Read more: 70% of Patriot missiles for Ukraine supplied through PURL initiative – Rutte