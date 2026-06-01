PURL funding is sufficient to continue arms deliveries from U.S., - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense stated that contributions from partners to the PURL program are sufficient to provide Ukraine with critical weapons from the United States. Aid deliveries are ongoing.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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"The amount of contributions to the PURL program is sufficient to continue supplying Ukraine with critical weapons from the United States, aid continues to arrive. At the same time, we do not disclose information regarding the amount of aid, the list of participating countries, the types of weapons, or the terms of the contracts. During martial law, this data is classified as official information and is not commented on publicly," the Ministry of Defense press service reported.

What is known about PURL?

PURL is a joint U.S.-NATO program created to quickly provide Ukraine with necessary weapons and ammunition:

Ukraine compiles a priority list of needs (air defense systems, ammunition, missiles, etc.).

NATO and the United States review and approve the list.

NATO partner countries (excluding the United States) contribute funds to joint financing packages.

The United States uses these funds to quickly supply weapons (often from its own stockpiles or production facilities).

Read more: 70% of Patriot missiles for Ukraine supplied through PURL initiative – Rutte

Instead of making separate shipments, each country contributes funds to a "common pool," and the U.S. centrally procures and delivers to Ukraine the items that are most urgently needed.

What exactly is being supplied:

air defense systems (such as Patriot);

missiles and ammunition (including for HIMARS);

other critical weapons that are difficult to replace with European equivalents.

Scale:

A single "package" is often worth approximately $500 million;

Monthly requirements are estimated at around $1 billion;

Most NATO countries are already participating in the program, and the total amount of contributions exceeds several billion dollars.

Read more: Japan joins PURL programme and allocates $14.6 million in aid to Ukraine