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Japan joins PURL programme and allocates $14.6 million in aid to Ukraine
Japan has joined the international PURL mechanism, which provides for the purchase of U.S. weapons for Ukraine, and has allocated more than $14.6 million.
The press service of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Where will the funds go?
The funds will be used to purchase non-lethal weapons, which will also be coordinated with NATO.
Japan’s Foreign Ministry added that the country will continue to support Ukraine with the aim of achieving a just peace and intends to further strengthen cooperation between Japan and NATO.
Background
- Today, Japan’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that the country will, for the first time, send four of its officers to the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine mission in Germany.
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