Japan joins PURL programme and allocates $14.6 million in aid to Ukraine

Japan has joined the international PURL mechanism, which provides for the purchase of U.S. weapons for Ukraine, and has allocated more than $14.6 million.

The press service of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Where will the funds go?

The funds will be used to purchase non-lethal weapons, which will also be coordinated with NATO.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry added that the country will continue to support Ukraine with the aim of achieving a just peace and intends to further strengthen cooperation between Japan and NATO.

Read more: Canada is contributing $200 million to PURL program, – Zelenskyy

Background

Today, Japan’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that the country will, for the first time, send four of its officers to the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine mission in Germany.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed implementation of PURL programme and mobilisation of new contributions. VIDEO