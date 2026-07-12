90 Russian vessels were struck in Sea of Azov over course of week, and 14 overnight, - USF Commander Brovdi. VIDEO

During the week of 6–12 July, operators of unmanned systems from the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces struck 90 Russian vessels of various types in the Sea of Azov. On the night of 12 July alone, 14 vessels were attacked.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Robert (Madiar) Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces.

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According to him, over the course of the week, Ukrainian operators struck one tanker, tugboat, ferry or dry cargo vessel on average every 112 minutes.

"14 per night, 90 vessels per week. Every 112 minutes during the week of 6–12 July, the UAS ‘Birds’ fed one tanker, tugboat, ferry or dry cargo ship in the Sea of Azov with ‘MoLoChKa’. The ‘tanker shredder’ of the Freedom-Loving Ukrainian Bird never tires, which is more than can be said for the shadow fleet of worms," noted Madiar.

The commander also announced the release of evidence regarding the aftermath of the nighttime operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"The ‘Crimean circuit breaker’ was switched off on the night of 12 July and also felt the full brunt of the occupation, which I will report on later with evidence. Let’s get to work, gentlemen!" he added.

What led up to this?

On the night of 9 July, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 45 military targets in the temporarily occupied Crimea and in the south of Ukraine’s occupied territories. Among them were 14 vessels of the Russian ‘shadow fleet’ in the Sea of Azov.

See more: 21 enemy tankers, tugs, dry cargo ships and other vessels have been struck in Sea of Azov, - General Staff. PHOTO