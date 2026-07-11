21 enemy tankers, tugs, dry cargo ships and other vessels have been struck in Sea of Azov, - General Staff. PHOTO

On the night of 11 July, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck enemy vessels in the waters of the Sea of Azov.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on Russian tankers

Twenty-one Russian Federation tankers were hit.

"The tankers are used to transport oil and petroleum products in circumvention of international sanctions, providing funds to finance armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement reads.

What else has been hit?

Four tugs, two dry cargo ships and a dredger, which are used by the enemy to support military logistics, transport cargo and maintain port infrastructure, have also been struck.

The extent of the damage caused and the results of the strikes are being assessed.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at putting an end to the Russian Federation’s armed aggression," the General Staff emphasises.