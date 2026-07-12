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MiG-29 fighter crews of Air Force struck occupiers’ logistics route with two GBU aerial bombs. VIDEO
MiG-29 fighter crews from the Ukrainian Air Force struck a logistics route used by Russian occupation forces.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian Air Force deployed two high-precision GBU bombs, striking the route along which enemy vehicles and personnel were moving at the time of the attack.
According to operational command and intelligence, the strike was carried out at a precisely determined moment as the Russian convoy was passing along a pre-established route, enabling one of the Russian Armed Forces’ logistics routes to be disrupted.
The video was shared by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
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