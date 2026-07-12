Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,419,090 people (+1,320 per day), 12,120 tanks, 45,807 artillery systems, 24,928 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,419,090 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to July 12, 2026, are approximately:

personnel—approximately 1,419,090 (+1,320) people (killed and wounded)

tanks – 12,120 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles – 24,928 (+6) units

artillery systems – 45,807 (+53) units

MLRS – 1,928 (+4) units

anti-aircraft systems – 1 485 (+0) од.

aircraft – 437 (+0)units

helicopters – 353 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 1,883 (+15) units

Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 403,959 (+2,034) units

cruise missiles – 4,889 (+2) units

ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 119,038 (+428) units

special equipment – 4,407 (+5) units

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