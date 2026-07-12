Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,419,090 people (+1,320 per day), 12,120 tanks, 45,807 artillery systems, 24,928 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s defense forces have wounded and killed 1,419,090 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to July 12, 2026, are approximately:
- personnel—approximately 1,419,090 (+1,320) people (killed and wounded)
-
tanks – 12,120 (+4) units
-
armored combat vehicles – 24,928 (+6) units
-
artillery systems – 45,807 (+53) units
-
MLRS – 1,928 (+4) units
-
anti-aircraft systems – 1 485 (+0) од.
-
aircraft – 437 (+0)units
-
helicopters – 353 (+0) units
-
ground-based robotic systems – 1,883 (+15) units
-
Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 403,959 (+2,034) units
-
cruise missiles – 4,889 (+2) units
-
ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
-
submarines – 2 (+0) units
-
Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 119,038 (+428) units
-
special equipment – 4,407 (+5) units
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