Defence forces have struck Syzran oil refinery, 10 tankers and 4 ferries belonging to Russian Federation, - General Staff

On 11 July and during the night of 12 July, as part of efforts to reduce the Russian aggressor’s military and economic capabilities, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of key military, economic and military targets belonging to the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

An oil refinery in the Samara region was struck

On the night of 12 July, the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation was struck.

Explosions and a fire were recorded on the plant’s premises. The extent of the damage and the results of the strike are being clarified.

The Syzran Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refining facilities in the Samara region. The plant’s design capacity is approximately 8.5 million tonnes of crude oil per year. The plant produces motor petrol, diesel fuel, aviation fuel and other petroleum products, which are used, in particular, to meet the needs of the Russian Federation’s armed forces.

See more: Fire broke out near oil refinery in Syzran, Russia, following drone attack. PHOTOS

Strikes on tankers and ferries

Ten Russian Federation tankers and four ferries in the waters of the Sea of Azov were also hit.

The tankers are used to transport Russian oil and petroleum products in circumvention of international sanctions, whilst the ferries provide military logistics and cargo transport in the interests of the Russian Federation’s armed forces.

Read more: Ukraine’s drones reach Siberia. No oil refinery in Russia is now beyond our reach – Zelenskyy

Attacks on Russian military logistics

On 11 July, an enemy convoy carrying fuel and lubricants was struck in the Tokmak area of the Zaporizhzhia region.

A locomotive was reported to have been hit.

Results of previous strikes

10 July 2026 – following an assessment of the damage caused to the ‘NOVATEK-Ust-Luga’ oil refinery complex in Slobodka, Leningrad Oblast, Russian Federation, damage to the oil refining unit has been confirmed.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at halting the Russian Federation’s armed aggression.

Read more: We must admit Russia has fuel shortage due to UAV "hits" on refineries – Russian Deputy PM Novak