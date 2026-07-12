Fire broke out near oil refinery in Syzran, Russia, following drone attack. PHOTOS

On the night of 12 July, the Russian town of Syzran in the Samara Region came under attack from drones. A local oil refinery may have been hit.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Vyacheslav Fedoryshchev, Governor of the Samara Region, reported that a drone attack alert was issued in the region at 03:07, but did not provide any details regarding the consequences.

At around 5 am, videos began circulating on social media showing thick black smoke and a fire in the vicinity of the plant. According to preliminary reports, the strike hit the oil refinery itself.

According to Russian Telegram channels, the drone attack was still ongoing at the time of publication. The Russian authorities have not yet provided official confirmation of whether the facility was hit or the extent of the damage.

Read more: Ukraine’s drones reach Siberia. No oil refinery in Russia is now beyond our reach – Zelenskyy

Fire at the oil refinery











