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News UAV attack on oil refinery of Russia
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Ukraine’s drones reach Siberia. No oil refinery in Russia is now beyond our reach – Zelenskyy

oil refinery in the Russian city of Omsk.

This week, Ukrainian drones reached Siberia and struck an oil refinery in the Russian city of Omsk. It is almost 2,500 kilometres from Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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Ukraine’s successful strikes

"This week, our warriors achieved important results in applying long-range sanctions against Russian facilities that support this war. Ukrainian drones reached Siberia and struck the oil refinery in Omsk — almost 2,500 kilometres from Ukraine. There is now no Russian oil refinery beyond the reach of Ukrainian weapons," he said.

Ukraine also responded to Russian strikes by targeting oil facilities in the Saratov, Rostov, Tver, Stavropol and Krasnodar regions, as well as in Tatarstan and Bashkortostan. An airfield in the Voronezh region and a strategic enterprise in Tver were hit. Drones were also used against facilities in the Moscow, Leningrad and Bryansk regions.

"Our plan for long-range sanctions against Russia is being implemented precisely. I thank all the units involved for their accuracy!" the president added.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces launch of Freya project: Ukraine wants to create its own analogue of Patriot

Background

Read more: China responded sharply to Russian nuclear threats – Zelenskyy

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9327) Oil refineries (405) Strikes on RF (907)
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