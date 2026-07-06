Last of Russia’s 11 largest gasoline producers: Omsk Oil Refinery hit – General Staff

Ukraine's Defense Forces have confirmed a strike on the Omsk Oil Refinery, located nearly 2,500 kilometers from Ukraine's state border.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

They emphasised that the Omsk Oil Refinery is the last of Russia’s 11 largest petrol producers to have been struck by Ukrainian defenders.

"It is the largest oil refinery in the Russian Federation (over 21 million tonnes per year) and specialises in the production of a wide range of fuels, lubricants and petrochemical products. The refinery has one of the highest crude oil refining depths in the Russian Federation (around 99 per cent).



The refinery produces high-octane motor petrol (AI-92, AI-95, G-Drive 100), Euro 5-grade diesel fuel and aviation kerosene (TS-1 and RT grades). It also produces benzene, paraxylene and orthoxylene, specialised products and lubricants, raw materials for technical carbon, and motor and industrial oils," the statement reads.

Read more: UAVs attacked oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region

The enterprise also supplies the Russian occupation army.

"A hit was recorded on the territory, followed by a fire. The extent of the damage is being clarified. According to preliminary information, the ELOU-AVT-11 primary oil refining unit, with a design capacity of 8.4 million tonnes of oil per year, was hit," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Read more: UAVs attacked oil refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region

Background

Earlier, social media reported a drone attack on the Russian city of Omsk.

Read more: Russia’s fourth-largest oil refinery shuts down after Ukrainian drone attack – Reuters