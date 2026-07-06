Drones attack Omsk: Russia’s largest oil refinery is believed to be on fire (updated). VIDEO+PHOTO
On the afternoon of 6 July 2026, drones attack the Russian city of Omsk.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel ‘Exilenova+’.
Warning! Strong language!
Initial details
"Omsk: Russia’s largest oil refinery is on fire following the impact of Ukrainian sanctions," the report states.
No further information regarding the attack on the enemy’s oil refinery is available at this time.
Updated Information
As Vitaly Khotsenko, governor of the Omsk Region of the Russian Federation, later reported, Russian air defense forces are reportedly continuing to repel the attack in the Omsk Region.
"Several drones managed to reach Omsk's Northern Industrial Hub," the governor said.
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