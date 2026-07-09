China responded sharply to Russian nuclear threats – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed China’s role in Russia’s war against Ukraine during a meeting with U.S. leader Donald Trump.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in the head of state’s comment to journalists during the NATO summit in Ankara.

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China and its position in the war

Zelenskyy noted that he could not disclose all the details of the conversation, but the issue of China was one of the key topics.

"President Trump and I discussed China, its role in this war, its participation or potential participation, and its capabilities," he said.

The president also said he had discussed the topic with several European leaders. According to them, China reacted strongly to statements in Russia about the possible use of nuclear weapons.

"There cannot even be thoughts of using nuclear weapons," Zelenskyy conveyed the Chinese side’s position.

The head of state stressed that such a reaction is important, as not only European countries and the United States oppose nuclear threats, but China as well.

Earlier, it was reported that in June 2026, Ukraine recorded the highest number of civilian casualties since the start of the full-scale war. This was stated by UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo at a Security Council meeting.

Read more: Bundeswehr General: Russia plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space