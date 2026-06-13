Bundeswehr general: Russia plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space

Russia is actively developing technologies to place nuclear weapons in orbit, which poses a direct threat to global security.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview given by Major General Michael Traut, Commander of the Bundeswehr Space Command, to Politico.

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An orbital nuclear explosion and its catastrophic consequences for the planet

The potential deployment of a nuclear device in space differs significantly from a conventional strike on the Earth’s surface. However, the consequences of such a move would be catastrophic for modern nations, whose very existence depends entirely on space technology. Banking operations, civil transport, navigation systems, communications and military command and control would all be severely affected.

The Major General cited the historical example of the American Starfish Prime test, which took place in 1962. If a similar explosion were to occur today, approximately a third of all satellites in low Earth orbit would cease to function within a few weeks or months. Furthermore, there is a serious risk of cascading collisions involving space debris. This threat, known as the Kessler syndrome, has the potential to render certain orbital altitudes completely unsuitable for spaceflight for decades.

Michael Traut gave a detailed account of the current situation in space:

"At the highest level of escalation, there are suspicions that Russia may be working on technology to place a nuclear explosive device in orbit," he said.

See more: "Shahed" struck spent nuclear fuel storage facility in Kyiv region. Distance to Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is 15 km, - General Staff. PHOTO

Germany’s updated defence concept and global nuclear trends

In recent years, the level of danger in space has risen significantly due to frequent incidents of GPS jamming and laser attacks on spacecraft. Such hostile actions are already causing real problems for civilian aircraft and seagoing vessels. As a result, Germany is urgently reviewing its defence strategy and identifying space as a key element of security. The Bundeswehr’s new plan involves protecting its own orbital assets and limiting the enemy’s capabilities using lasers, jammers and reconnaissance satellites.

At the same time, the situation worldwide is becoming increasingly tense. According to analysis by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, throughout 2025, the nine nuclear-armed states continued to actively modernise and expand their arsenals of lethal weapons.