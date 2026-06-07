"Shahed" struck spent nuclear fuel storage facility in Kyiv region. Distance to Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is 15 km, - General Staff. PHOTO

The Russian Federation continues to grossly violate international law and pose unprecedented threats to nuclear and radiation safety in Europe.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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New details

As noted, at 02:10 a.m. on 7 June 2026, a direct hit by an enemy strike UAV was recorded on the container reception building of the Centralised Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility of JSC "NAEK "Energoatom" near the village of Buriakivka in the Kyiv region. The distance to the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is approximately 15 km.





The facility is designed for the long-term safe storage of spent nuclear fuel from VVER-type reactors at Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

"As a result of the strike, the building was partially damaged, and a fire broke out covering an area of approximately 40 square metres," the General Staff emphasised.

The fire was extinguished within an hour by the fire and rescue unit and a mobile rapid response team.

Read more: US will allocate $100 million for repair of damaged containment structure at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, — Shmyhal

According to available information, there were no casualties.

The enemy attacked the building with a "Shahed"

Remains of a "Shahed"-type UAV were found at the site of the extinguished fire. Currently, radiation levels are within normal limits; rescue workers and all services involved continue to monitor the situation and carry out their assigned tasks.

"This latest act of nuclear terrorism is a continuation of the Russian Federation’s systematic policy aimed at creating risks for nuclear facilities in Ukraine and across Europe.

Throughout the full-scale aggression, Russian troops have repeatedly plotted flight paths for cruise missiles and strike drones directly over Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. Such actions create unacceptable risks of radiation accidents with consequences that could extend far beyond Ukraine’s borders," the General Staff emphasises.

A specific example of the aggressor state’s irresponsible behaviour was the 2025 attack on the protective shelter of the destroyed fourth power unit at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The strike on a facility that ensures the containment of radioactive materials has once again demonstrated the Russian military and political leadership’s complete disregard for international nuclear safety standards.

It is also noted that the illegal occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains the greatest threat. Russian occupation forces continue to use the plant’s territory and facilities as a military base, stationing personnel, weapons, military equipment, and ammunition there. In effect, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been turned by the Russian Federation into a tool for nuclear blackmail and a cover for its military operations.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Grossi attended opening of exhibition at ’Chornobyl’ museum. VIDEO

The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasise that responsibility for all threats to nuclear and radiation safety created as a result of Russian aggression lies entirely with the Russian Federation. The international community must properly assess these criminal actions and increase pressure on the aggressor state to prevent a nuclear disaster in the heart of Europe.

What happened beforehand?

It was previously reported that a Russian UAV attacked a nuclear fuel storage facility; radiation levels are normal.